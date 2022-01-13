The government has issued the list of places where a vaccine certificate will be mandatory from Monday.

A vaccine certificate will be required to enter:

Bars and nightclubs

Restaurants

Social clubs

Snack bars

Cinemas

Pools, spas and saunas

Gyms and fitness centres

Bowling alleys

Theatres

Organised events

Casinos, gaming parlours and bingo halls

Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the new measure will mean restaurants no longer need to keep a distance of two metres between tables and can go back to pre-pandemic capacities. They must still, however, close by 1am.

The new rules will come into force on Monday, with the health authorities expecting to have 70 per cent of the population given the booster by then.