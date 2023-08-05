A motorcyclist driving in San Ġwann on Friday night injured himself when he skidded and lost control of the vehicle, police said in a statement on Saturday.

The man, who is 27 and from St Paul’s Bay, was riding a Kymco Agility motorcycle on Triq il-Pelikan at 11pm when the incident occurred.

He was given first-aid on-site by a medical team and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Doctors have certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.

An investigation is under way, police said in a statement.