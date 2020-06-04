When the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech resumed this week, the man who says he served as the business tycoon's murder middleman brought another high-profile name to prominence: Chris Cardona.

Melvin Theuma's testimony in court this week raises the possibility that more than one person sought to have Caruana Galizia murdered. Theuma claimed that Fenech told him that Cardona had given one of the alleged hitmen €350,000, and that the former minister's number was found on a burner phone by police.

Cardona has denied the testimony as "nonsense and lies".

Cardona, who is one of the Labour Party's deputy leaders and who served as Economy Minister until January, had already been embroiled in the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation last year.

In this #TimesTalk podcast episode, Times of Malta journalist Ivan Martin walks us through some of the case's latest developments.

Also in this episode, teenager Leon Bartolo talks about the challenges and strains of being a teenager in Malta. A global study of teenage stress found that 15-year-olds in Malta feel more schoolwork pressure than youngsters anywhere else in Europe.

