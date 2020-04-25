Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne says it is "extremely important the general public do not take matters into their own hands" when it comes to relaxing restrictions to stop COVID-19.

Speaking on #TimesTalk he said: "This is going to take a few months to get out of, but if we remain disciplined and continue to do what we've been doing over the past six or seven weeks, then I think the outcome will be good."

The Health Minister also said he hopes there can be a phased approach to reopening the country in the coming days. "If we maintain the low number of cases for the next week or so then we'll be in a position to look at all of the measures we have brought in and which ones we can ease off on. This has to be done in a controlled fashion and a studied way."

He warned people not to expect the airport to open anytime soon, saying that would expose Malta to risks coming from other countries.

And if the number of cases of COVID-19 goes up again, any restrictions which are eased will be put back into place.

Interviewed by Vanessa Conneely, Fearne also said that two new developments on the horizon - technology to aid contact tracing and rapid self-testing kits - will make it easier to quickly track down and ring-fence any future cases.

Xandru Cassar protesting outside the Office of the Prime Minister

Also a guest on the second episode of the #TimesTalk podcast is student-activist Xandru Cassar.

Earlier this month, Cassar camped outside the Office of the Prime Minister, and managed to get a one-hour meeting with Robert Abela, to discuss the plight of migrants stranded at sea.

He discusses that meeting with the prime minister and says he left the room thinking things would be different.

