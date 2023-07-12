Police officers are the "ears of society" and it is their duty to listen to any “cry of sorrow” and respond to it fairly and efficiently without looking at the face of the person reaching out for help, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said during a Mass held to mark Police Day.

“The formation of young police officers should, as has happened in the past, be based on human dignity and the urge to fight against injustice, no matter who is committing it and where it is coming from,” he said.

He was speaking during the Homily of a Mass, held at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, to mark the 209th anniversary since the police force was founded - on July 12, 1814.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Scicluna referred to the first reading, from the Book of Genesis, which told the story of Joseph, son of Jacob, who was sold as a slave by his brothers because they were jealous and greedy - only to later become governor of Egypt when they needed his help.

“When our heart goes cold there are consequences…. I augur that when you hear pleas of sorrow… happening across society… you listen,” he told the new recruits who attended the Mass.

Also present were President George Vella, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, other members of parliament, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa and other high-ranking police officers and dignitaries.