Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has opened up about balancing the battle against COVID-19 and the pressure to get people back to work.

Speaking on Times of Malta podcast #TimesTalk she said: "It's very unfortunate to see that a number of people are not working, that you go out in the streets and shops are closed."

These restrictions, she said, were part of the reason Malta had avoided the higher coronavirus death rates many other countries had reported.

"Whatever we do, we want a population that is healthy, because if we have a sick population the wealth of the country will suffer as well."

In the interview, Gauci touches on planning for Malta's COVID-19 exit strategy, speaks candidly about the most challenging time she faced during the past two months and what she missed most about pre-pandemic life.

She also reveals that the general public's cooperation is part of what keeps her and her team motivated.

"The strength comes from seeing results and from the energy of the team, support from my family and the general public who have been very understanding. We know people are suffering, but they understand this has to be done."

