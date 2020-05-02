Many would argue that the Catholic Church's heyday in Malta is over.

"Some would say that's welcome news," Archbishop Charles Scicluna replies, quick as a flash.

The archbishop sat down with Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech to discuss the Church's role in a changing country, the effect of social media on modern-day lives and what construction and racism are doing to Malta's physical and moral landscapes.

The full conversation, which was recorded before the coronavirus crisis, features in a new episode of Times of Malta podcast #TimesTalk.

"You're either irrelevant and nobody cares about you, or else they think you're a pain," he says when asked whether criticism bothers him.

On social media: "We've lost personal contact. That sort of digital distance allows for the expression of anger and frustration that you wouldn't have in face-to-face conversation."

On construction: "It's easy to blame other people and not realise you are also part of the problem. Even if the Church needs funds and sells a piece of land - what is going to happen to that piece of land?"

On racism: "Our siege mentality is not going to go away. It's almost part of our DNA. We need to understand in order to empower people to be hospitable."

Also on the #TimesTalk episode, marine biologist Alan Deidun discusses the ways in which wildlife is making a return during the coronavirus pandemic.

