The CEO of Heritage Malta says the islands' low rate of COVID-19 deaths could make them more attractive to tourists in the future.

Speaking on the latest episode of the #TimesTalk podcast, Noel Zammit said Malta is one of the countries tackling the COVID19 pandemic best and that might put the country at an advantage.

"I also believe that those who were coming to Malta and changed the date of their flight - rather than get a refund - will eventually come."

Heritage Malta hosts almost two million tourists annually and local visits stand at 120,000 a year. It manages more than 35 sites and museums in Malta and Gozo, all of which it had to close mid-March because of the government restrictions surrounding COVID-19. Thankfully it has managed to keep all of its 353 staff employed, but not without adapting fast.

"We had people who used to give tours, who've ended up doing paint jobs and upkeep work."

Heritage Malta has also found ways to attract people to its sites virtually.

"It's all about finding ways to cater for people in isolation. Those people turn to online, so we need to make sure we are there and ready. We are also using business intelligence and analytics to promote Malta in the right markets at the right time. This is not a time to waste money on marketing, but at the same time we cannot stop promoting our cultural heritage."

Also on the podcast, Glenn Sacco talks about composing music that was chosen by rock star Jon Bon Jovi and explains why - despite the great exposure - it has left him feeling sad about Malta.

Subscribe to #TimesTalk on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple iTunes, Castbox or your favourite podcast app.