In his opening address at this year’s Malta Sustainability Forum, President George Vella made it clear that to change the world, the time to act is now

Mr President, you opened the Malta Sustainability Forum 2021 by mentioning the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set in 2015 to achieve a sustainable future by 2030. Will these goals be achieved?

It seems unlikely. Attempts to improve life on earth have been ongoing since the early 1990s. The first goals aimed for the year 2000, followed by the Millennium Summit’s eight international development goals set in 2000. Without a unifying concept, these goals remained unfulfilled five years later. So, the 2015 UN SDGs started well because ‘sustainability’ unifies them. However, despite some promising results, overall progress towards the SDGs has been rather slow.

Malta ranked 32nd out of 166 countries in the SDG Index and Dashboard Report in 2020. With EU member states’ performance as a yardstick, we can see improvements in SDG #1 (no poverty), #3 (good health and well-being), #4 (quality education), #7 (affordable and clean energy), #8 (decent work and economic growth), #10 (reduced inequalities) and #15 (life on land).

However, we need more commitment towards SDG #12 (responsible consumption and production), #14 (life below water) and #17 (partnerships for the goals).

This year’s forum covered several topics, including ocean pollution, food sustainability, carbon-neutral economies and the Doughnut Economic Model. Which stood out to you?

I found the Doughnut Economic Model quite intriguing. Kate Raworth created it to visualise the balance between the provision of life’s essentials and the subsequent strain on the earth’s finite resources.

Using 12 para­meters, including housing, food, water, healthcare and education, it shows whether providing these services exceeds the rate at which the planet’s resources can regenerate themselves without, for example, excess biodiversity loss or pollution.

Then, in the ‘Leadership with Purpose’ module, experts discussed companies’ purpose beyond making money to make the world a better place. Through effective corporate social responsibility, industry must mitigate its social, environmental and economic impacts. Besides a friendly goods market, reduction of waste and the application of ‘reuse and recycle’ practices, I’d like to see firmer commitment to the use of clean energy, renewable resources and cleaner fuels.

The proverbial clock is ticking, and climate change’s grave consequences are clear

80+ Maltese and international sustainability experts, including youth, women and corporate and industry stakeholders, shared their insights at the forum. Why must we collaborate to reach sustainability?

Everyone is responsible for safeguarding our environment, living sustainably and generating a better world. I enjoyed the forum’s youth module because it reflected our youths as society’s decision-makers. They are vociferous in civil society and we should support them with tools, ranging from education to democratic representation in decision-making. It is in their interest to campaign against unsustainable practices today to defend their future.

I also strongly believe in securing more female representation and participation across society. While Malta is gradually improving, we score below the EU average. We have a low female/male ratio in the workforce and more so at corporate executive and parliament levels. Yet, women’s participation is essential to achieve SDG #1 (no poverty), #2 (zero hunger) and #3 (good health and well-being).

The cry for sustainability is growing louder and the forum’s theme was ‘The Time is Now’. Have we finally understood the urgency?

The proverbial clock is ticking and climate change’s grave consequences are clear. However, even though we cannot simply flick a switch to halt all bad practices, countries and organisations are making good efforts.

The 17 SDGs are reflected in the EU’s European Green Deal, which targets clean energy, sustainable industry, building and renovation and ‘farm-to-fork’ policies. And Malta has its National Stra­tegy for the Environment for 2050, backed by high-level political commitment, inter-ministerial coordination, assignment and responsibility across government, as well as public engagement and awareness.

Pope Francis also published an exhortation, Laudato Sì, in 2015, which speaks of an integrated approach to combat poverty, restore dignity and protect nature, based on a dialogue for human fulfilment beyond economic interests.

What would your call to action be for society to continue to learn, engage and act in the interests of sustainability?

Listen to the experts and heed our planet’s cries for help: air pollution, climate change, biodiversity loss and ocean acidification. Unless we consume while leaving enough of the earth’s resources for future generations to enjoy, we will not reach sustainability and we will pay dearly for it.

For more information on the Malta Sustainability Forum 2021 or to catch up on the modules presented throughout the five-day event, visit maltasustainabilityforum.com and www.facebook.com/maltasustainabilityforum.