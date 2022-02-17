When it pulled out all the stops to create the Malta Film Awards, the Malta Film Commission may have been hoping to enjoy the warm afterglow of a glamorous job well done.

Instead, the anger felt by many Maltese film creatives sees no sign of abating. Indeed, many feel that the awards, ostensibly meant to ‘celebrate’ 100 years of Maltese film, were the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.

The Maltese film community, like many in the creative sector, has long been frustrated by what it sees as the total incomprehension by government as to what is needed to allow it to thrive. Too often decisions are being taken that, it seems, are hindering the industry instead of helping it.

The negative reaction to the awards ceremony was a case in point. With such little funding available for the local film industry, many felt insulted that money was found for a self-congratulatory occasion for the commission. Any claims that the occasion served as a calling card to attract international business were quite rightly laughed off. International film producers do not need copycat awards ceremonies to decide whether to come to Malta or not. And filmgoers do not check out a film depending on its location.

On the other hand, many people in this sector, who have now been trained up and have the necessary qualifications, experience and creativity, are being ill-served by the commission. Times of Malta has just published an interview with three such creatives ‒ Rebecca Cremona, Rebecca Anastasi and Abigail Mallia, all now well established in the sector. They were very clear about where they stand. ‘We have been side-lined for too long’ was the clear message they gave, as they contemplated seeking greener shores.

And this malaise has spread to other sectors. For many film creatives, the first port of call to gain experience is the TV industry. Many have cut their teeth there, and in Europe, the state-sponsored TV stations are those that set the Gold Standard. Unfortunately, even here there is little by way of support. With most of PBS’ funding going into news and administration, there is little left in the bank to offer a proper sustainable support to drama or the arts.

There are three problems that need fixing.

The Malta Film Commission is currently responsible for attracting foreign film producers to Malta, generating millions of euros for the economy. It is also responsible for supporting the indigenous film industry. While there is a broad correlation between the two, it is obvious that the more lucrative sector will always predominate. There is therefore a need for these two sectors to be split. In some countries this role is often taken up by television stations, such as Arte and Channel 4.

Secondly the audiovisual sector is currently split between several ministerial portfolios so there is no central strategy for the sector; each ministry moves according to its own whim.

Which brings us to the third problem. And this is the business of government appointments. As we have already stated, this industry can no longer be used as a minister’s gift to be handed out to friends or relatives. It needs to be run by people who know, understand and love the industry.

We need to move away from the bombast of award shows. There is a local market that thirsts for good qua­lity drama. And, in an age of streaming where opportunities have grown, there is also an exciting opportunity for Malta and its talent to be showcased elsewhere.

Malta’s film industry practitioners have worked hard and proved their mettle time and again.

Is it not about time the government listened? Our film industry deserves respect. Can we give it to them?