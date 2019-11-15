Reading is an egoistic affair – a book requires total attention and dedication. Video is similarly demanding, wanting its own browser window, time and attention span.

But sound is friendlier. You can do (almost) anything against the backdrop of sound.

The audiobook market is easily the fastest-growing sector of publishing today. And it’s easy to see why. Listening to an audiobook allows for multitasking – you can run errands, work out at the gym, catch up on e-mails, and wait for your next flight at the airport, all while listening to books that you would otherwise have no time to read.

Bookbeat, a digital streaming service that allows listeners to find and listen to great audiobooks right on their mobile, is now available in Malta.

Founded in 2015, Bookbeat gives listeners unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks they can enjoy whenever and wherever they have time. For a small monthly fee, listeners can access as many titles as they want – books can be streamed via data or WiFi, and even downloaded and saved to a personal library. All this comes with no strings attached – because the service can be cancelled at any time, and without any cancellation fees or hidden costs.

Bookbeat is part of the Bonnier Group, one of Europe’s leading media groups – Bonnier was started over 200 years ago as a small family bookstore and soon thereafter grew to include publishing houses. Today Bonnier consists of 175 companies operating in 15 countries across all different media including film, TV, radio, publishing and digital platforms. And that translates into a wealth of experience, which makes Bookbeat a (pardon the pun) sound platform for the right books, from classics to new publications.

