The results are in for this year’s Mużika Mod Ieħor Listeners’ Picks Poll, with well-known local artists including Bark Bark Disco and Alexandra Alden recognised for their unique contributions to the Maltese music scene in 2022.

The poll was conducted throughout January, with listeners of the Mużika Mod Ieħor podcast voting online for their favourite submissions.

The ballot was divided into seven categories and featured 270 entries.

The results were revealed during Saturday night’s edition of the podcast, presented by award-winning writer, broadcaster and former artistic director of Spazju Kreattiv, Toni Sant.

"The podcast and the annual poll exist mainly to fill a massive gap in the local media scene by providing a way for local musicians and singers to get noted beyond the Eurovision Song Contest, repetitive radio playlists, and highly marketed events” Sant said.

“Every year I'm pleasantly surprised to see my podcast listeners pick releases which don't receive much airplay on local radio” he added.

A total of 1,134 votes were submitted across the seven categories by 162 individuals, with the results as follows:

Top Album

The JoyGivers — Baħar Jaqsam

Top EP

Bark Bark Disco — On the Dance Floor

Top Online Release

1905 — Jekk Jidħol il-Mewġ

Top Overseas-based artist

Alexandra Alden

Top Lyric Video

Mara — X'Jimpurtani

Top Video [non-Maltese language]

Lyndsay — Dopamine

Top Video bil-Malti

Brikkuni — Insa

Saturday’s edition of the podcast and previous episodes are available from tonisant.com, YouTube and Apple Music.