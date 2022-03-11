The general election campaign is now well under way. It has been touted since the very first days of Robert Abela’s tenure, however, the national interest dictated otherwise. Lives and livelihoods had to be saved when a global pandemic hit. Now that the country is well under way towards recovery, it is time we make the decision for the next five years.

Both parties moved quickly. The Labour Party opened with a bang and cemented its status as the party focused on the future of Maltese society and possessing a vision of what it should look like: a greener and more socially equal country. These are the goals for the next legislature.

Important promises were made in this direction as €700 million will be invested in greening urban centres. This investment will see new open public spaces in busy towns, pedestrian zones in every village as well as an urban reclamation project. We are after unlocked potential we know is attainable.

The quality which distinguishes this party in government is its refusal to shy away from certain challenges. Despite attaining full employment during a pandemic, a feat that is unimaginable for many of our European partners, there were segments of the population for whom work did not necessarily pay or it didn’t pay sufficiently.

To secure better disposable income to workers, we are promising a reduction in income tax, a pledge that will concretely mean a better standard of living to many a worker and the self-employed. Additionally, in ensuring that the most vulnerable are enabled to live more decently, a considerable increase in pensions is being promised, which will see a minimum €15 per week raise for every pensioner over the coming five years.

Housing affordability is another challenge we face. Venturing into employment after years of studying does not immediately place one in a position to purchase a house, given the current market conditions. Help has been provided over the last years, especially to first-time buyers, but the Labour Party is reiterating its support for youths to grow and design their own future.

The Labour Party is bolstering the robust social programme we have already put in place - Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

Testament to this is the pledge of a €10,000 grant to all first-time buyers on their home loan and the strengthening of the home deposit scheme, whereby the Housing Authority covers the 10 per cent down payment paid upon the signing or the promise of sale agreement. This will open wide the gates to homeownership to more and more young people.

The up and coming generation is at the heart of this social programme. Last week, we unveiled a child’s guarantee, which will see €145 million invested in our children.

Nine years ago, we were told that universal free childcare is impossible to implement, yet we delivered.

Now that it has been in place for years for children of parents who are employed or studying, we are ensuring that it will be implemented universally, for all children in Malta and Gozo.

We will also add onto the children’s allowance, crucial in the life of children in low to medium income households. Parents will be receiving additions on their in-work benefits. These are complemented with an array of measures to sustain the educational experience of children, including by digital means, free books and the promotion of extra-curricular activities.

This is proving to be a government that listens to the people. Gone are the days where people felt alienated from a political authority in an ivory tower. A case in point is the promise to return the land in Żonqor, forming part of the American University of Malta’s deal, to the people within the first 100 days of a new Labour government and the decision announced by the prime minister that the plans for a marina in Marsascala are dead and gone.

Some used to an arrogant brand of politics will speak of U-turns, but this is merely a government that is willing to engage in dialogue and which responds positively to its outcome.

This flying start by Labour is built around a positive message that is winning people’s hearts as reflected by national polls.

The PN also attempted to give the impression that they were fully prepared, going as far as mounting a rally on the day the election was announced. The plan faltered when four of their current parliamentary group members withdrew from the race.

Damage controllers were quick to try making it look as if it were part of a rejuvenation plan of the party but everybody knows the deserters aren’t among the oldest and Mario Galea’s words proved the worst kept secret of deep rooted schisms. There is a limit to the extent one may gaslight a declining organisation.

I always considered electoral campaigns as an irreplaceable window onto the parties’ vision for the future of the country and their organisational preparedness as it sheds light onto their readiness to govern from day one of the legislature.

Even if I had to limit myself to the first days of this campaign, my opinion is rather clear. However, our firm belief in the willingness to listen must remain at the heart of all that we are doing and saying as it is clearly the characteristic that may continue to win us the trust of the majority.