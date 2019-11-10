Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said the Gozo NGOs Association has a crucial role to play in the sector of volunteering. Dr Caruana was addressing NGO representatives during the first Listening to Our Members’ Needs organised by the association at the Gozo NGO Centre in Xewkija.

Among other issues, Dr Caruana highlighted the fact that Gozo is blessed with a good number of very proactive VOs and NGOs.

While emphasising the fact that the ministry’s doors were always open for NGOs, Dr Caruana underlined the need for organisations to network more between themselves and create synergies.

Taking part in the meeting were Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar and Frances Cefai representing the Gozo Federation for Persons with Disabilities and the Gozo Society for the Visually Impaired respectively, Roseann Azzopardi and Daniel Azzopardi representing the Gozo Association for the Deaf and Bryanna Saliba and John Camilleri representing the Ability for Disabilities Association. The session was chaired by Gozo NGOs Association president Saviour Grech.