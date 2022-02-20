Educators from six schools from Malta, Turkey, Ireland, and Slovenia met in Maribor, Slovenia, in December for another mobility visit forming part of the Erasmusplus project ‘Building on Opportunities for Storytelling’ (Boost). The project, which aims to enhance literacy standards in the respective schools, started in September 2019 and will conclude at the end of this scholastic year.

Among the participants from Malta were assistant head Marise Bugeja and educators Alison Cini and Natasha Cauchi from Theresa Nuzzo School and educators from St Benild’s/Stella Maris College – Josianne Bonnici, Sarah Ziada, Sarah Gatt Coleiro and Victoria Mallia.

During the enriching visit, the educators observed lessons in which all the students were involved and shared good practices that were implemented according to students’ diverse needs. They were involved in team-building activities that were not only enjoyable but could be easily adapted for younger students.

Educators from the various schools engaged in a team building activity.

Students in Maribor School are encouraged to work in groups and teams. The thematic approach was also extended to the Physical Education lesson by including the well-known children’s tale Little Red Riding Hood. The lesson incorporated movement according to the sequence of the story. The music lesson was also linked to a story.

The older students in the school presented a different way of storytelling. They conducted research and introduced ‘paper play’ – a form of Japanese street-theatre and art of storytelling that was popular during the 1930s until the advent of television during the mid-20th century. This is performed by kamishibaiya, the “kamishibai narrator” who travelled to street corners with sets of illustrated boards that they placed in a miniature stage-like, wooden device (box) and narrated the story by changing each image on paper. The students drew the illustrations themselves, thereby including art. The educators were shown presentations about how the Slovenian school combines storytelling with role-play using traditional stories and costumes, thus incorporating history while teaching their young learners in a fun and creative way.

The educators taking part in the mobility realised that storytelling can be a great resource and used to improve literacy across all ages.

The simplicity and minimal use of technological equipment was clearly noticeable, and the students still seemed to enjoy their learning experience as it was based on hands-on learning. This empowered the students and they felt motivated that they could create something original. There was more communication between educators and students. This child-centred approach definitely helped the students in a holistic way.

Following the mobility, teachers, along with students from the six schools, will compile short stories about local culture and publish them in a book.

The project is being coordinated by Theresa Nuzzo School, Marsa. The other partners are St Benild’s/Stella Maris College, Gżira, Osnova Sola Borcev Za Severno Mejo School in Slovenia, Salaskoli School in Iceland, Saint Colmans School in Ireland and Toki Ortaokulu School in Turkey.

The project forms part of the KA229-School Exchange Partnerships and is being funded through the EUPA in Malta.