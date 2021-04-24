Żejtun local council is organising the Żejtun Literature Contest, which is open for all ages. It is divided into four categories: best writing with the Żejtun dialect, best writing with standard Maltese, best poem and best writing for youths up to 18 years of age.

Each contestant may submit up to three literature works written in Maltese. The entries will be examined by independent jury.

The best submissions will be published in a booklet that will be distributed to the public free of charge and will be read during the annual Ġieħ iż-Żejtun ceremony.

Entries must be submitted to the local council or e-mailed to chircop.sean@gmail.com by May 15. Participation is free of charge. Terms and conditions can be collected from the local council or viewed at www.zejtunlocalcouncil. com.

For more information, call 2166 3866.