Immanuel Mifsud opens the series of literary events in the series ‘Music and More at the Jesuits’ through an evening of reading poems about the pandemic, selected from the forthcoming collection Għażiż Ġismi.

Titled Kompli Pinġi b’dak l-Aħmar Rummien, the evening will take place at the Oratory of the Immaculate within the church of the Jesuits in Valletta on January 12 from 7.30 to 8.30pm.

The event is part of the Jesuits Church Foundation’s (JCF) newly launched latest cultural venture ‘Music and More at the Jesuits’ – a programme that seeks to launch the Jesuits’ church as a cultural hub in Valletta.

Mifsud is one of the most prominent writers on the Maltese scene. He won the European Union Literary Prize in 2011 with the book In the Name of the Father (and of the Son) which was translated into 11 languages.

His most recent books, both novels and short stories and poems have been published in other countries including England, Serbia, Albania and Egypt.

Mifsud teaches literature and literary theory at the University of Malta where he obtained a doctorate with a study on the body in 20th-century poetry.

Free entry but a donation in aid of the foundation’s cultural projects would be appreciated. Entrance to the Oratory of the Immaculate is from Archbishop Street, next to the Jesuit church.