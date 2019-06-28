Two events in one evening – a creative writing masterclass and later, a reading and panel discussion with award-winning writers Carolyn Jess-Cooke (UK) and Antoine Cassar (Malta), in conversation on writing trauma are being held this evening as part of Evenings on Campus.
A masterclass about the art of writing creatively will be led by bestselling author Jess-Cooke and facilitated by Josianne Mamo. This masterclass has a focus on internal and external conflict, and developing these to inspire poetry and prose.
This event, which starts at 7pm, will accept a limited number of participants, and booking is highly recommended. The main event will be a discussion about writing trauma, at the Main Stage at 9pm.
How do we even start to write about trauma? What implications are there for different forms and genres of writing: fiction, autobiography, poetry, feature writing? If the self always ‘shows up on the page’, as Cooke puts it, how do we protect it, ensure we lead it on a journey towards healing?
Jess-Cooke and Cassar unravel what goes on in writing the unspoken.
The event will be followed by a book-signing.
Both events are being held at Car Park 4, University of Malta, Msida Campus. Tickets for may be obtained at ticketline.com.mt
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.