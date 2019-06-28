Two events in one evening – a creative writing masterclass and later, a reading and panel discussion with award-winning writers Carolyn Jess-Cooke (UK) and Antoine Cassar (Malta), in conversation on writing trauma are being held this evening as part of Evenings on Campus.

A masterclass about the art of writing creatively will be led by bestselling author Jess-Cooke and facilitated by Josianne Mamo. This masterclass has a focus on internal and external conflict, and developing these to inspire poetry and prose.

This event, which starts at 7pm, will accept a limited number of participants, and booking is highly recommended. The main event will be a discussion about writing trauma, at the Main Stage at 9pm.

How do we even start to write about trauma? What implications are there for different forms and genres of writing: fiction, autobiography, poetry, feature writing? If the self always ‘shows up on the page’, as Cooke puts it, how do we protect it, ensure we lead it on a journey towards healing?

Jess-Cooke and Cassar unravel what goes on in writing the unspoken.

The event will be followed by a book-signing.

Both events are being held at Car Park 4, University of Malta, Msida Campus. Tickets for may be obtained at ticketline.com.mt