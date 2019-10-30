With the participation of guest authors, publishers, and all those working in the field of books and writing, the Malta Book Festival annually puts up a rich programme of events and activities.

Literary speed dating is a new opportunity for those interested in the world of publishing to get to know these people better, ask the questions or establish new professional relationships.

Participants will have the possibility to engage in conversation with favourite authors, pitch projects to a local publisher, or discuss ways to make inroads in the book industry with an established professional.

The format is a 15-minute one-on-one meeting with an author or industry professional of choice. Throughout the festival, publishers, proofreaders, local and international writers, illustrators, and more will be dedicating an hour to a literary speed dating session which will be taking place at the Authors' Hub, Sacra Infermeria Hall.

Visit www.ktieb.org.mt to book a meeting with this year’s participants.

Wednesday, November 6

5.30-6.30pm – US writer Kali Wallace

5.30-6.30pm - Journalist and writer Teodor Reljic

Thursday, November 7

5.30-6.30pm - Publisher Audrey Cassar (BDL Distributors, Malta)

5.30-6.30pm - English editor Elizabeth Cortis (Proofreading Malta)

6.30-7.30pm - Printing professional Franco Portelli (Gutenberg Press, Malta)

6.30-7.30pm - Illustrator Marco Scerri (Malta)

8-9pm - UK writer Jon Courtenay Grimwood

Friday, November 8

5.30-6.30pm - Publisher Joanne Micallef (FARAXA Publishing, Malta)

5.30-6.30pm - Publisher Tony Ward (Arc Publishers, UK)

7-8pm - Publisher Sarah Davis-Goff (Tramp Press, Ireland)

7-8pm - Irish writer Dave Rudden

Saturday, November 9

10-11am - Publisher Gordon Pisani (Kite Group, Malta)

Noon-1pm - Illustrator Steve Scicluna (Malta, Spain)

5-6pm - Printing professional David Camilleri (Gutenberg Press, Malta)

6-7pm - Maltese writer Loranne Vella

7-8pm - Maltese proofreader and translator Kevin Saliba

The Literary Speed Dating will be held during the Malta Book Festival, from Wednesday, November 6 till Saturday, November 9 at the Authors’ Hub, Sacra Infermeria.

This year's festival will take place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, starting from Wednesday, November 6 till Sunday, November 10. Download or view the full programme of events on www.ktieb.org.mt. The printed programme of events is also being delivered to all households in Malta and Gozo.