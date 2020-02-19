Writers of literature works in Maltese are invited to submit entries for the Żejtun Literature Contest by not later than Saturday.

The competition, which is open to all ages and organised by Żejtun local council, has four categories: best writing with the Żejtun dialect, best writing with standard Maltese, best poem, and best writing for youths up to 18 years of age.

Each contestant may submit up to two entries. Participation is free of charge.

The entries will be examined by an independent jury and the best submissions will be read at the Ġieħ iż-Żejtun award ceremony on March 19 and published in a booklet to be distributed to the public.

Entries must be submitted by Saturday either by hand/post to the local council or by e-mail to chircop.sean@gmail.com. Applications for the Ġieħ iż-Żejtun award are open until March 2. Applications for the latter award may be obtained from the local council or online. For more information, call 2166 3866.