The 14th edition of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival kick-starts at Fort St Elmo in Valletta, tomorrow.

Similar to previous editions, four Maltese authors will contribute to the festival. These are Antoine Cassar and Loranne Vella, who are both fresh with their National Book Prize awards. They will be joined by Rena Balzan, who has been contributing to Maltese literature since the 1980s together with the emerging author Elizabeth Grech.

The authors coming from beyond the Maltese shores are Rasha Abbas (Siria/Germany), Astrid Alben (England), Yolanda Castaño (Galicia, Spain), Eric Ngalle Charles (Cameroon/ Wales), Sampurna Chattarji (India), Yolanda Pantin (Venezuela), Davide Rondoni (Italy) and Habib Tengour (Algeria/ France).

On Wednesday, the public is invited to participate and share its own work with the audience and the invited authors during an Open Mic event being held at the Valletta Contemporary. It will also be an opportunity to meet the authors.

The festival will then conclude with events spread over three Night at the Fort evenings at Fort St Elmo. Four authors will read their work every evening together with their translated work concluded during the workshops. An interview with one of the authors will also be held every evening.

During one of the evenings, a poetry film will be premiered. Following a call for proposals, the group Cine Laurea are working on a poetry film which will present Joe Friggieri’s poem Natura Morta. The poetry film will be premiered during one of the Nights at the Fort.

A musical component will also be present every evening. The band Tact will play on Thurs­day and Friday while the band Djun will be playing on Saturday.

All activities start at 8pm and admission is free.

Programme

Tomorrow at The Undercroft and Valletta Contemporary

Discussion: Is Universality a Myth? The Case for Literature

Tuesday at The Undercroft and Valletta Contemporary

Discussion: (Not) Maintaining the Status Quo

Wednesday at Valletta Contemporary

Open Mic

Thursday to Saturday

Nights at the Fort