The number of littering contraventions issued so far this year has surged to more than double those meted out in 2020.

The figure has reached 3,576, whereas it was 1,439 for the whole of last year - an increase of 148 per cent.

The authority that issues the fines, LESA (Local Enforcement Systems Agency), said that all the penalties were related to littering, “which can range from illegal dumping to throwing out a plastic wrapper on the pavement”.

It said the fines are usually in the region of €150, which could rise to €500 for a repeated offence. A €500 fine also applies to a first-time offence if it takes place in high-profile area, such as a historical site.

There were no figures on how many of these penalties have been paid, however.

“Everyone has the right to appeal contraventions, therefore, the total number of contraventions that are still to be paid cannot be determined until the process has endured its course and judged by the Commissioner of Justice,” a spokesperson for LESA said.

Complaints about uncollected rubbish

The data came in response to questions from Times of Malta after it was contacted by residents living in busy towns complaining of uncollected rubbish scattered around their neighbourhoods. They spoke of a general feeling of neglect and lack of cleanliness in their areas.

Asked about the situation, parliamentary secretary for public cleansing Deo Debattista said the Cleansing and Maintenance Division works with LESA to enforce the laws but it is the local council that is responsible for door-to-door waste collection.

The cleaning in residential areas, public parks, valleys and industrial areas is the responsibility of other entities

This is through private contractors chosen after a public tender.

“Each locality operates according to a schedule indicating when the black, grey and white bags are collected. To have an effective system, citizens must abide by the schedule in their locality,” he said.

RELATED STORIES Waste collectors could go unpaid as dispute over rejected recycling escalates

Some residents complained that a rubbish truck passes through their street, collects an amount of refuse and leaves the rest behind. Others claimed their streets are lined with rubbish all day on many days.

Most of them acknowledge that the problem stems also from residents themselves who disregard the garbage collection schedule.

Who is responsible for waste and litter?

When they seek answers from the authorities concerned, the cleansing division often tells them to redirect their complaints elsewhere, because their area falls within the remit of some other ministry, they contended.

In response to this specific complaint, Debattista said that he has little to no power over cleanliness in these areas.

“The Cleansing and Maintenance Division oversees the cleaning of the arterial and distributor road networks, public areas, a part of the capital city, commercial areas, beach cleaning, illegal dumping removal, dead animal removal, maintenance of public spaces and squares, upkeep of centre strips on our roads and street signage and washing,” he said.

“The cleaning in residential areas, public parks, valleys and industrial areas is the responsibility of other entities.”

Besides Debattista’s parliamentary secretariat for consumer protection and public cleansing (which falls within the ministry for tourism), the responsibility for public cleansing is shared among the ministries for the environment, energy, heritage, economy and Gozo.

Moreover, the upkeep of localities is the exclusive responsibility of each local council. Debattista said his division is trying to reinforce ties with local councils.

“This year the division has already signed 25 memorandums of understanding with local councils,” he said.

“Through these agreements, we are ensuring further collaboration and maximising the efficient use of resources.

”He also said that the division has a 24/7 helpline – 1718 – where people can report any inconvenience at any time.

“The division maintains a 24-hour emergency squad that responds to situations around the island,” Debattista said.

“Reported cases are tackled immediately or in certain circumstances forwarded to the relevant local council or entity.”