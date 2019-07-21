Fredy’s Diner

111, St Bartholomew Street,

Qormi

Food: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Ambience: 6/10

Value: 7/10

Overall: 7.5/10

I’m not a picky eater. I guess that’s kind of a prerequisite if you’re writing a column about food. You’ve got to be willing to give just about anything a shot – and I am! However, for all the diversity I’d like to think I pack into my diet, there are a few things I just keep coming back to.

We’ve all got our habits, our staples and our childhood nostalgia meals, and for me, this means good old Americana. If you’ve read my reviews recently, you might have noticed this little trend, and you also might have noticed that it doesn’t always leave me feeling satisfied.

Sure, loads of places cater to this staple cuisine, but that doesn’t mean they all do it well. I don’t just want the biggest burger or the most excessive plate of mac and cheese; I want something made with love, and that can be hard to find.

Now might be the time when the truly snobby foodies out there start scoffing. Americana has this reputation for somehow being a cuisine that is less-than, but I’m here to clear that up for you.

I remember the exact restaurant I was sitting in on my trip to Washington DC when I discovered just how amazing barbecue and smokehouse food can be. This was no sad, overpriced Planet Hollywood fare (yes, I’m still bitter about that one). This was hearty, honest, stick-to-your-ribs food. Sure, it’s about as far from healthy as you can hope to be, but it’s called soul food for a reason!

That meal was both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, I got to sample amazing brisket and sticky ribs, along with more specialised local dishes like cheesy grits and hush puppies. I was in love. On the other hand, I had to fly over 7,000 kilometres away from my new true love a couple of days later. I’ve spent my time since then searching for a similar experience to help me get over my period of food-based mourning.

When I say I’ve tucked in at pretty much every restaurant on the island to feature the words ‘smokehouse’ or ‘barbecue’ in their concept pitch, trust me: it’s not an exaggeration. The trend is picking up, too, but I often return from my hunt feeling slightly underwhelmed.

Then, on an otherwise dull evening I realised there was one place I hadn’t visited yet. One place with just the sort of offerings I craved, and an excellent reputation to boot. It was decided in an instant. I was off to Fredy’s Diner!

I have to admit that when I launched my search for some Grade A Americana, I wasn’t exactly expecting to find it in the heart of Qormi. Tucked away just in front of the imposing parish church, Fredy’s Diner might be a bit of a hidden gem to those who are used to prowling the streets between Gżira and Paceville for their latest haunt. Despite that, the diner has carved out a reputation for itself that is entirely well earned.

The interior gives off a nice, casual vibe, with comfortable seating and a friendly atmosphere. There’s nothing spectacular about it but the cosiness just feels right. We were quickly shown to our table by a friendly member of staff.

The menu is the size a menu should be. There are sufficient options to make you feel like you actually have to make a decision, but it isn’t too large that you can get lost in the endless possibilities. We made our minds up pretty quickly though and shot off our order with no time wasted.

Probably one of the best pasta dishes I have had the pleasure of stuffing my face with

The drinks here are only served in pints, and truth be told, I quite like that. Throw pretense out the window, you know what you’re in for here. Big food, big drinks. That’s the American way. They are extremely well priced too, which is fair if they’re not giving you the option.

I wish I could say the same about the starters, however.

The moment the food hit the table, something seemed wrong. The potato skins were lacking a pop of colour and, if I’m being honest, looked very unappetising. A single large potato, hollowed out, mashed and mixed with blue cheese, bacon and Parmesan. The proof is in the pudding, and credit where it’s due, the thing was damn well tasty. But a sprinkle of chives, parsley or spring onion would make a far better first impression.

The cheesy garlic bread consisted of eight small discs of fresh baguette loaded with cheesy garlic goodness. It hit a real spot that only gooey cheese can really hit. However, and this is a big however, each starter set us back just shy of €8 (€7.95 to be exact).

Now I understand that businesses are there to make money, but a potato and a baguette should not cost that much, no matter how delicious they were. And yes, they were delicious.

We made quick work of the starters and our tables were cleaned as quickly as our plates were. I have to say, the service at Fredy’s is great. The staff know how to hit professional friendliness perfectly and that is a rare skill.

The moment we were waiting for had finally arrived though and our mains were placed in front of us. The smell wafted across our faces long before we saw the food coming though, and my oh my, it smelled goooooood!

I’m going to start with a brief description of the Double Crunchy Chicken Mofo burger.

It was very well made; the chicken was juicy and worked very well with the bacon, cheddar and guacamole (although I have reservations about whether or not this was home-made. Shame).

The corn on the cob was nicely charred, the slaw refreshing and the mash potato buttery but slightly on the lumpy side.

I would go into more detail on what was truly a good burger but I have a word count to stick to and I need you all to listen in on what I’m about to say.

I’d heard a fair bit about the Mac and Cheese here. I was told it was worth ordering. I’m glad I heeded the advice. While not a traditional Mac and Cheese, this is probably one of the best pasta dishes I have had the pleasure of stuffing my face with.

First off, the pasta is made in-house, and you can tell. The al dente quality was superb, and pasta to me is all about that little bit of resistance with every chew.

Secondly, the cheese sauce is abundant and rich. Too many times have I been served dry, cheesy pasta, but Fredy’s makes up for all those transgressions, and then some. The addition of caramelised onion is extremely clever as the sharp sweetness cuts through all that richness.

Finally, the optional addition of Brisket was one of my better decisions with the meat adding an extra layer of unctuous intense flavour. The portion was far too big to realistically finish when you’re coming off a couple of starters and a pint of brew, but I just could not put my fork down.

I made damned well sure I got every bite of that dish down my gullet, no matter the intense physical pain it caused me or the acute emotional pain when I realised that I had no room left for dessert. None at all!

The Monty Python sketch Thin Mint springs to mind when I recall the state I was in. But it was worth it.

I have to say, the mains and sides were great value too, making up for the overpriced starters, and when the bill was presented to us, I was happy to pay it.

While not traditional Americana fare in the strictest sense, Fredy’s puts the love into each dish that I’ve been craving. I will certainly be back time and time again, but it’s gonna be hard to try anything other than that Mac and Cheese.