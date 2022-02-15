Jewellers, perfumeries and other businesses traditionally associated with Valentine’s Day all noted a drop in sales this time round, mainly due to the fact the ‘feast of love’ fell on a Monday.

According to Abigail Mamo, CEO of the Malta Chamber of SMEs, Valentine’s Day for businesses was slower than previous years for two main reasons.

“Apart from Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday, most people would have celebrated during the weekend, which also happened to be a long one due to Thursday’s public holiday, so we saw people spending more on entertainment, rather than shopping,” she said.

Despite originating as a Christian feast day, Valentine’s Day, celebrated annually on February 14, has become increasingly commercialised and is the fifth largest spending event in the United States, according to the US National Retail Federation.

The long weekend saw hundreds of people waiting for hours to cross to Gozo on Wednesday evening.

“This year, Valentine’s was not a standalone celebration, with many bridging the holidays and spending on a long weekend, which means they would be more careful with other spending,” Mamo added.

She said this reinforced certain consumer consumption patterns which gained popularity during COVID-19, with a focus on private entertainment and weekend breaks.

“People would have a budget and they decide to spend it that way (weekend breaks) and the long weekend offered a good incentive and opportunity for it,” she said.

“There is also the low consumer confidence this year started off with... consumers are still not up for a lot of spending this year so far, so gifts take a hit.”

She said florists, perfumeries and jewellers all reported slower sales. Florists noted that roadside selling has increased but overall consumers are still spending less than usual.

“Jewellers and perfumeries also expressed the same feelings: this year they certainly fared worse. Most of them carried specific offers especially for the day, which still did not result in a good return.”

Better luck for restaurants

Restaurant owners, however, saw an increase in bookings due to Valentine’s Day, particularly on Sunday evening, according to Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) spokesperson Matthew Pace.

“A few restaurants saw an increase in Sunday evening dinner and this evening also looks quite positive, especially in light of the fact that, after last year and the year before, everybody now just wants to move on,” Pace said yesterday.

He said he received positive feedback throughout the weekend, highlighting the main reason being the removal of the vaccine certificate policy.

Vaccination certificates are no longer needed for entry into restaurants, snack bars and social clubs since February 7.

“Business has been returning to normality as we were before December, so the positive trend seems like it’s enhancing Valentine’s Day sales as well,” Pace said.