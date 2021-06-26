Marco Verratti’s return from injury has given new impetus to an Italy side looking increasingly like title contenders at Euro 2020.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder returned after a six-week knee injury layoff to help the Azzurri make it three wins out of three in the group stage against Wales last weekend.

Next up for Italy is a last-16 game against Austria in Wembley on Saturday.

It was a free-kick from Verratti, known as the ‘Little owl’, that set up Matteo Pessina for the only goal against Wales.

