For a limited time only, Little Peeps Pop Up Town will soon return to Malta to create a world in which little ones can play big.

It will be only the second time that the realistic miniature town, which taps into children’s universal love of role-play to help them explore life in the world around them, will be made available locally.

“Mini-towns designed for children’s immersive play are popular all around the world as well as in Malta, as we saw with the success of Little Peeps Pop Up Town when it was first hosted here last October,” said Little Peeps Pop Up Town creator Chiara George. “During the mid-term holidays this February local children will have another chance to learn through play at Little Peeps, and even more opportunities following that, as we hope to host the town two or three times a year in the future.”

Featuring play booths that are designed to resemble the full-size versions used by adults every day, the Little Peeps Pop Up Town includes a new larger supermarket, a Vet Care animal clinic, a medical centre, a police station, a café and diner, a theatre, a construction site, a picnic area and a ring road. What’s more, a Little Learners room with high-quality educational and multi-sensory toys will help little ones’ imaginations to grow even further.

The Little Peeps Pop Up Town is ideal for children aged from 18 months to seven years, while younger children may also explore the additional small soft play area. Every child attending Little Peeps must be accompanied by an adult, who can relax with refreshments, while their children play, in the small café set up next to the town.

Little Peeps Pop Up Town will be open in the Parish Hall at Kristu Rxoxt Church, Pembroke, for nine days only from February 21-29, during the school mid-term holidays. Each day will include five 90-minute pre-booked play sessions with limited places available, from 9am to 10.30am, 11am to 12.30am, 1pm to 2.30pm, 3pm to 4.30pm and 5pm to 6.30pm.

All tickets to Little Peeps Pop Up Town must be bought in advance. Tickets available at www.showshappening.com.