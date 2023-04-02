Being born on a small island used to have its perks, geographically speaking, but this advantage proved to be far less charming when it came to exes. Unless you literally move into a cave and take a vow of celibacy, chances are that you will end up bumping into a past flame at one point or another, whether at a mutual friend’s party or the supermarket. It’s sadly inevitable.

I remember inviting a foreign friend to accompany me to a wedding a few years ago. Sharp, quick-witted and curious, her raised eyebrows had disappeared into her hairline by the time I had pointed out all my cousins, second cousins and ill-advised past connections. I remember her eyes as round as teacups as she loudly exclaimed: “But what if you don’t want to see any of these people anymore?”

It was a sobering moment to see things from an outsider’s point of view and realise just how intertwined many of us on this island are, whether we like it or not. It’s even scarier when you put this in the context of public figures who definitely shouldn’t be fraternising and socialising doing just that.

Ever since social media became a thing, countless photos have been uploaded of people attending parties. Whether we like it or not, these photos have served as a form of documentation of people’s relationships or lack thereof. What can tell you more about a person than who they choose to share their most special moments with?

The thing is that when me or you do it, it doesn’t particularly matter whether we have the bishop or a Benna executive in attendance; however, it doesn’t take a psychologist to tell you that who our people in power have at their spangly dos is definitely something that we should all pay attention to.

No wonder everyone treats everything like a free-for-all when this is what they see day in and day out - Anna Marie Galea

This week, a photo emerged of the deputy police commissioner at a baby shower. The problem is, it was not just any old baby shower: it was the baby shower of an MP who is currently under a great deal of scrutiny for several reasons. Given all this, it really does make me wonder whether it would have been so hard to apply some prudence and, perhaps, just sit this one out, given the circumstances.

Does no one ever think about what kind of message things like this send out to the public? Or has everyone just stopped caring because we have been shown time after time that you can get away with murder in this country?

And it’s not like this occasion was a one-off, either. How many times have we heard of people sitting on boards while having personal interests in related projects? How many photos have we seen of supposedly impartial parties dining together and looking like old friends? No wonder everyone treats everything like a free-for-all when this is what they see day in and day out.

It’s sadly ironic that the same people who are so ready to bleat about privacy pointedly ignore the very obvious implications of private lives and public positions bleeding together.

Regardless of what anyone thinks, the bottom line remains the same: our institutions cannot work when those who are meant to be safeguarding them keep dancing to their own tune.