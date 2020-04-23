Books transport minds into exciting new worlds and the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society has partnered with the National Literacy Agency to help children battle boredom during these days of social isolation.

Launched on Wednesday to coincide with World Book Day, The Little Stars Library Il-Librerija tal-Istellini is an initiative, which piggybacks on the Food Aid Project to deliver reading books and a dose of cheer to families’ homes together with the emergency food packs.

Foundation chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said: “Books have always been very dear to me and we are hoping this initiative will kindle a love for reading in children who have no access to books.”

Born from the Secret Garden sessions coordinated by the Children’s Hub, the Little Stars Library is being revived to support children and help develop their creative and communicative side.

“Words are the building blocks of life and leisurely reading during these difficult times of physical distancing may also provide a space for children to discover companionship in the wonderful world of books and reading,” Ms Coleiro Preca said.

Since visits to school and local libraries are no longer an option, the Children’s Hub discussed alternative ways of book sharing and came up with the concept of delivering them to children within the community.

National Literacy Agency CEO David Muscat said the agency will be providing age-appropriate books, in Maltese and English, for children and adolescents aged five to 18.

It also created a specially designed leaflet where children may keep a record of the books they have read and to write a brief passage inspired by a book. These leaflets will then be collected and winners selected from the submissions.

Mr Muscat added: “During this unprecedented time, it is imperative that children have access to reading books and continue reading at home. Through this initiative, we will be offering an equal opportunity to all children, especially those from disadvantaged families, to keep reading.”

Requests for these books can be done by filling out an online form that may be accessed on the Facebook pages of the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society and the National Literacy Agency.

Further information can also be obtained by email: littlestarslibrary@gmail.com , tel: 2598 2992.