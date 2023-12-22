This Christmas, Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead a series of liturgical celebrations that commence on Christmas Eve and are open to the public.

On December 24, the Archbishop will preside over the First Vespers at 5.15pm and subsequently lead the Vigil Mass on Christmas Eve at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

At 11pm, the Office of Readings and Christmas carol singing will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina.

At midnight, the Archbishop will preside over Mass and this will be broadcast on TVM, Church.mt, Newsbook.com.mt and on radio station RTK 103.

On Decmber 25, the Archbishop will celebrate Christmas Day Mass at 9.30am at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina.

This will also be broadcast on TVM, Church.mt, Newsbook.com.mt and on radio station RTK 103.

On December 31, Msg Scicluna will lead a Thanksgiving Mass at 5.45pm at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, marking the close of the year.

At the end of the celebration, the Te Deum will be sung, and the Sacramental Blessing will be given.

On January 1 at 9.30am, the Archbishop will celebrate Mass at Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi and this will be broadcast on TVM, Church.mt, Newsbook.com.mt and on radio station RTK 103.

On January 7, Msg Scicluna will preside over an Epiphany Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

Mass will be broadcast on TVM, Church.mt, Newsbook.com.mt and on radio station RTK 103.