Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead the following functions at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta:

April 2 at 9.30am: Palm Sunday celebration, which includes the blessing of olive branches and palm fronds, followed by the commemoration of the Lord’s Passion through the reading of the account of the passion from the Gospel of St Matthew.

April 6 at 9am: Maundy Thursday prayer followed by Chrism Mass at 9.30am. Diocesan priests and religious will concelebrate this Mass with the Archbishop and renew their ordination vows.

At 6pm, during the solemn commemoration of the Lord’s Supper, the Archbishop will wash the feet of a number of representatives of the faithful. At the end of the Mass, the Archbishop will place the Blessed Sacrament in the Chapel of Repose for adoration by Christians. This will be broadcast on TVMNews+ (instead of TVM).

April 7 at 9.30am: Good Friday Liturgy of the Hours and Morning Praise (this will be held at the Chapel of the Madonna of Manresa within the Archbishop’s Curia, Floriana).

At 3.30pm, he will then lead the Liturgy of the Passion and Death of our Lord. This Liturgy includes the account of the Passion according to St John, the Adoration of the Cross and Holy Communion. This will be transmitted on Radio 103, Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.

April 8 at 9.30am: the Liturgy of the Hours and Morning Praise (this will be held at the Chapel of the Madonna of Manresa).

At 8pm, the Archbishop will lead the Liturgy of the Easter Vigil. The celebration will begin on the parvis of St John’s Co-Cathedral with the blessing of new fire, followed by the Liturgy of the Word, the Liturgy of Baptism, and the Liturgy of the Eucharist. During this celebration, the Sacraments of Christian Initiation (Baptism, Confirmation and Holy Communion) will be administered to adults. This will be broadcast on TVMNews+ (instead of TVM).

April 9 at 9.30am: Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord.

The celebrations shall be transmitted live on TVM, TVMNews+, Radio 103, Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.