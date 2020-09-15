The liturgical feast of Our Lady of Sorrows is being celebrated at St James church in Independence Square, Victoria, today.

Masses will be celebrated at 8 and 9am.

Fr George Borg, rector of the church, will celebrate Mass and deliver the homily at 10.30am.

St James church has a long-established devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows. It is the seat of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Sorrows which takes part in the annual pilgrimage held a week prior to Good Friday.