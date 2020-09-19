Padre Pio prayer groups in Gozo will gather at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Grace in Victoria on Wednesday to celebrate the liturgical feast of their patron saint who died 52 years ago.

The meeting will start with the recitation of the rosary at 6.30pm, followed by concelebrated Mass, led by Mgr Joseph Zammit assisted by Capuchin Friars at 7pm.

The celebration ends with the kissing of the saint’s relic. A memento will be given to all those present.

Singer Mario Caruana will animate the celebration.