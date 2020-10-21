The liturgical feast of Pope St John Paul II is being celebrated tomorrow. The JP2 Foundation of Gozo will commemorate this event and the 30th anniversary of the pope’s visit to Gozo with a concelebrated Mass at the cathedral in Victoria at 6.30pm.

Gozo vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri will be the main celebrant.

Pope John-Paul II visited the Victoria cathedral on May 26, 1990, where he delivered a speech. He was canonised on April 27, 2014.