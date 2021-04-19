The liturgical feast of Saint George will be celebrated in Victoria on Friday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are days of triduum.

Solemn Mass by Can. Joseph Zammit will be celebrated at 7pm, followed by the singing of the hymn, prayers and litany and Eucharistic Benediction.

On Thursday, eve of the feast, there will be a moment of catechesis and prayer for the candidates who will be receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation at 4pm. Sung First Vespers will be held at 6.30pm. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a vigil in honour of the Martyrdom of Saint George at 7.30pm.

On Friday, feast day, morning prayers will be said at 8.30am.

The solemn singing of the second vespers will be held at 6.25pm. A pontifical concelebration led by Mgr Teuma will be held at 7pm.