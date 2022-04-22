The liturgical feast of St George will be celebrated in Victoria on Monday, April 25. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are days of triduum. Mgr Ġużeppi Gauci will celebrate solemn Mass at 7pm, followed by the singing of the hymn, prayers and litany and Eucharistic Benediction.

Tomorrow, Saturday, La Stella Band will give a concert at the Astra Theatre, under the direction of Mro John Galea, at 8pm.

On Sunday, eve of the feast, sung first vespers will be held at 4.30pm. The statue of St George will be taken out at the basilica’s portico at 8pm where Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a vigil in honour of the Martyrdom of St George.

On Monday, feast day, morning prayers will be said at 8am. The solemn singing of the second vespers will be held at 6.30pm. A Pontifical Mass, led by Mgr Teuma, will be held at 7pm. Meanwhile, archpriest Joseph Curmi said the long project of the restoration of the basilica’s facade has now been completed.

He said the remaining parts of the scaffolding were completely dismantled this week, exposing the newly-restored facade everyone has been longing to see. Mgr Curmi thanked all the people and entities who have contributed towards the successful completion of this project.