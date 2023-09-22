Padre Pio prayer groups will gather at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Graces in Victoria today, Friday, to celebrate the liturgical feast of their patron saint and commemorate the 55th anniversary of his death.

The meeting will start with the adoration of the Holy Eucharist at 4pm, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 6.30pm.

Newly ordained priest Fr Clive Seychell will lead a concelebrated mass assisted by spiritual directors of prayer groups and Capuchin friars of the local community at 7pm, followed by the kissing of the saint’s relic.

Padre Pio, born on May 25, 1887, was an Italian Franciscan Capuchin friar, who was known for his piety and charity, as well as the gift of the stigmata. He became a priest in 1910, but was permitted to remain at home because of his poor health.

By 1919, word began to spread about Padre Pio’s stigmata and people came from far away to examine him.

Padre Pio became popular with the people he encountered, who soon began to attribute supernatural occur­rences to him.

Among others, he was said to levitate and performed miracles. Padre Pio’s famous saying was: “Pray, hope and don’t worry. Worry is useless. God is merciful and will hear your prayer”.