The papal vestments on display.

The pontifical liturgical vestments of Pope St Pius V have been brought to Malta and are being exhibited at St John’s Co-Cathedral until November 10.

Pope Pius V was a Dominican friar who was elected to the papacy in 1566. He was a major benefactor for the building of Valletta and a promoter of the devotion towards Our Lady of the Holy Rosary.

The exhibition commemorates the 450th anniversary of his death.

A commemorative event with musical interludes and reflections will be held on Friday October 21 at 7.30 pm, and a solemn Pontifical Mass presided by ArchbishopCharles Scicluna will be held on Sunday October 30 at 9.30 am, both at St John’s.