The papal vestments on display.
The pontifical liturgical vestments of Pope St Pius V have been brought to Malta and are being exhibited at St John’s Co-Cathedral until November 10.
Pope Pius V was a Dominican friar who was elected to the papacy in 1566. He was a major benefactor for the building of Valletta and a promoter of the devotion towards Our Lady of the Holy Rosary.
The exhibition commemorates the 450th anniversary of his death.
A commemorative event with musical interludes and reflections will be held on Friday October 21 at 7.30 pm, and a solemn Pontifical Mass presided by ArchbishopCharles Scicluna will be held on Sunday October 30 at 9.30 am, both at St John’s.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us