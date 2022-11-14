The rebel LIV Golf series has yet to confirm a full schedule for 2023, but said Sunday that one of its 14 events will be in Australia.

The Saudi-backed circuit, which has sparked turmoil in the sport as it lures top players from the established tours with massive purses, said in a statement that the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide will host a LIV event April 21-23 of next year.

“Passion for sport is at the core of Australian culture, and LIV Golf is proud to bring its global league to a country deserving of the world’s top competition,” LIV chief executive Greg Norman said in a statement.

Click here for full story.