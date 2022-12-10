Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic cemented his hero status with a stunning display to help his team knock out five-time champions Brazil on Friday and reach the World Cup semi-finals.

The stopper had already won hearts back home after making three penalty saves against Japan in the last 16 shootout, which set his team on a collision course with favourites Brazil.

He produced a string of brilliant saves on Friday to keep Brazil’s attackers at bay and ensure Croatia reached extra time with the match goalless.

The game eventually finished 1-1, with Bruno Petkovic cancelling out Neymar’s brilliant solo opener in the dying minutes of extra time.

The stage was set again for Livakovic and he did not disappoint, denying Rodrygo from the spot to help Croatia triumph 4-2 on penalties.

During the match Livakovic denied Brazil talisman Neymar on a number of occasions, produced a sublime reaction stop from Lucas Paqueta and even had to make a smart save to stop defender Josko Gvardiol putting through his own net.

