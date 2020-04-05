Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Sunday all residents at the Ħal Far open centre have been placed under mandatory quarantine as eight residents tested positive for the COVID-19 in the past three days.

Fearne said the positive cases were isolated. He said that medical presence at the open centre was being increased.

The medically vulnerable who lived at the centre were being relocated for better protection and more focused care.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said residents' curfew ended at 6pm so quarantine started then.

The residents were given all the necessary information with the help of the UNHCR and outside contact has been stopped.

An agreement has been reached with the Red Cross which is operating a clinic at the facility for those who needed medical assistance to receive it on site.

All found positive have been segregated at the same centre. The forces of law and order were on site to ensure that the residents remained in quarantine as the place was open.

The decision was being communicated to residents who had to understand that this was being done for their own good. They could not go to work, Camilleri said, as he urged employers not to encourage them to go to do so.

Laws had to be respected and everyone had to cooperate not to hinder the fight on the virus being placed by health authorities and the same quarantine fine of €3,000 would also count for these residents.

Public Health superintendent Charmaine Gauci said random sampling was to be carried out to find if there were other people who were positive. A risk assessment showed, however, that all residents were at risk because they mixed.

The eight cases are:

A 33-year-old man who tested positive on April 3 and another two, aged 28 and 24 who lived in the same cabin.

A 26-year-old man from Somalia and another two men who lived in the same cabin.

A 31-year-old man.

Another who tested positive at Mater Dei.

Another 3 patients recovered bringing total to 5

Earlier, Fearne said that another three patients have recovered from COVID-19 bringing the total number of recovered patients to five.

Gauci said these were a 12-year-old girl, a 55-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman. They will remain in quarantine for another 14 days to ensure they are no longer infective.

Stay at home

During question time, Fearne said that people who had no reason to leave home should stay home.

Exercise was important but should be done at home. One could also go for solitary walks or with another one or two people.

Hunting

Asked about the opening of the spring hunting season, Fearne said this was an Ornis decision and hunters had to abide by the rules set by the health authorities.

Camilleri said the police were prepared for the season with the help of hunting marshalls and other forces of law and order to ensure that hunting regulations were not being breached. They would also ensure that those who should not be hunting were not.

New medicines

Research was being carried out all over the world and Malta was in a joint procurement mechanism with other EU countries for any effective medicine which could come on the market.

The medicine would be acquired and distributed by the EU.