A busy evening for the PN

8.42am We start with not one, not two, but three pieces of news from Dar Ċentrali.

The first: former deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami will appear on 9th district ballots, filling a gap vacated by outgoing MP Kristy Debono, instead of the 7th district as he did last time.

Fenech Adami will also contest the 8th district, as expected. A nice internal race is shaping up there between himself and former PN leader Adrian Delia. They're hardly the best of friends.

The second piece of news: the PN’s executive has formally approved its electoral manifesto. It will now need to be approved by the party’s general council before it is unveiled to the general public.

It was Claudio Grech who broke the news. He even included a photo of himself and Bernard Grech smiling at each other, in case we thought that he's upset about not seeking re-election.

And news item number three: the PN has approved four new electoral candidates:

Mary Muscat (3rd district)

Frederick Aquilina (6th district)

Christian Micallef (1st district)

Josianne Cardona Gatt (1st and 8th district)

8.35am Good morning and welcome to this live blog.