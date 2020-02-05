Investigators from the police's economic crimes unit are giving evidence in the inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Live blog

Ray Aquilina testifies about Operation Green

2.29pm Today's evidence in the inquiry has begun. Ray Aquilina from the police's economic crimes unit is appearing.

He is asked about Operation Green, the name of the investigation into the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri and Nexia BT's Brian Tonna.

He says he attended a meeting at the FIAU regarding that operation. Police were told that FIAU analysis was still pending.

There were to be three directions: