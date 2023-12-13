Following the heroics of the Malta national team in the UEFA Nations League, local women’s football will take centre stage again on Wednesday when Birkirkara and Swieqi will contend the first silverware of the season – the Assikura Women’s Super Cup (kick-off: 3pm).

These two teams carry contrasting ambitions as Birkirkara will be looking to join Hibernians with a record seventh title while Swieqi are seeking their maiden Super Cup victory, having lost it last year.

Tune in to our live blog on SportsDesk.