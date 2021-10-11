Finance Minister Clyde Caruana will present the government's budget for 2022 to the nation on Monday evening.

Disability benefits

7.08pm Severe disability benefits will no longer be subjected to means testing, Caruana says.

More measures to favour the disabled: there are promises of investment in autism units and Braille machines for schools, and schemes for people who need occupational therapy.

Other pledges: a community hub for the disabled and a ‘drive from wheelchair’ vehicle that will be used to teach physically disabled people how to drive.

€10k for school heads to spend on disadvantaged children

7.04pm Here’s an unusual one: school principals are to receive €10,000 each, to allocate to children who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, to spend on food or other basic things they need.

“We trust our school heads’ judgement,” Caruana says.

Part-time workers with more than one job

7.03pm Part-time workers will now be allowed to pay social security contributions on more than one part-time job, up to 40 hours a week of employment.

That's intended to give them a better shot at a decent pension.

Pensioner-heirs

7.01pm There’s another pensions measure for pensioners who inherit, but we didn’t quite catch the detail.

What’s certain is that donations of up to €20,000, including air space, will not be factored into pensions calculations.

Caruana also promises help for pensioners, mainly women, who end up in dire straits due to separation after a lifetime of housework (which does not qualify you for a pension).

Glad you could make it

6.59pm Among the MPs listening to the budget speech is independent MP (and former Labour minister) Konrad Mizzi.

Mizzi made headlines last week when he refused to appear before the Public Accounts Committee, to answer questions about his role in the Electrogas power station deal.

Konrad Mizzi in parliament on Monday evening. Photo: Jonathan Borg

€11m for past injustices

6.58pm There’s more money - €11 million of it – allocated to fixing “past injustices” related to old Enemalta workers.

Disability benefits

6.57pm Caruana now focuses on incentives and benefits related to disability.

There are increases in:

allowances for children with a disability (it will rise to €1560 per year

grants for carers of people with severe disability (up by €300 to reach €500)

grant for a carer at home to rise to €7,000 per year (from €6k)

subsidies for the Home Helper of Your Choice scheme to rise to €7/hr (from €5.50)

New baby? Here's some help

6.56pm If you’re having a baby or adopting a child next year, you’ll be getting an extra €100. A grant given to new parents that currently stands at €300 will be increased to €400.

Free medicines

6.55pm The government medicines formulary is to be broadened. Medicines for cancer, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, circulatory conditions, inflammatory conditions, rare diseases, IVF patients and certain rare and extreme allergies will all be added to the list.

Senior citizens aged 80 and over who are eligible for a supplementary allowance will as of next year be eligible for free medicines.

All about pensions

6.53pm Need to know more about pensions benefits?

More on pensions

6.50pm Service pensions are going to go up by €200, while cost of living bonuses will start “gradually” being paid to everyone who retired from 2008 onwards.

If you retired but don’t qualify for a pension, then you can expect an additional €150 cheque. Caruana says around 12,000 people, “mostly women”, will benefit.

What about public finances?

6.49pm Wondering what government coffers are looking like? It's not looking pretty this year, but the government expects to halve its deficit as of next year.

'Many pensioners will see a €500 yearly increase'

6.47pm Caruana says that the government's various pensions increases - we'll have a link with all the details up shortly - will mean that some pensioners will get 'the equivalent of an extra pension cheque every year'.

Pensions

6.45pm Caruana moves on to announcing budget measures.

It’s pensioners who get top billing.

Pensions will rise by €5 a week, he says – a €1.75 COLA increase coupled with a €3.25 weekly increase. That’s a mirror image of last year’s increase and will cost taxpayers €26m.

But there are also increases to supplementary allowances (of up to €6.50 per week, depending on income).

Environment boost?

6.44pm Caruana drops a titbit: he says they will be announcing the “biggest ever financial boost for the environment”.

#TeamMalta

Masks off

6.39pm If you're a child, you have to wear a mask while in class. If you use the bus, you have to wear a mask while commuting. You need to wear a mask when you pop into the grocer or hairdresser, too.

But that rule does not apply to parliament. Only Chris Fearne appears to be masked up this evening.

Masks? What masks?

Abela's hellish 100 days

6.37pm Caruana begins with an overview of Malta’s handling of the pandemic, and says that no prime minister in Malta’s history has had to weather the first 100 days that Robert Abela faced last year.

He then takes a dig at the Nationalist Party.

"Had we done what they did (during the global financial crisis), we would have sent you each five lightbulbs at home," he says to banging from government benches.

Journalists allowed in

6.33pm Speaker Anġlu Farrugia allows reporters into the parliament plenary. The budget speech can get under way.

Buckle up

6.26pm Budget speeches tend to be long, drawn-out affairs that cover practically every aspect of the local economy. We don't expect any different this year.

Once Caruana has read out the entire budget speech - that will probably take two or three hours - we expect both the prime minister and leader of the Opposition to hold press conferences. We'll be giving you updates of those too.

George Vella signs the budget document. Photo: DOI/Pierre Sammut