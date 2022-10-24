Malta's budget for 2023 will be announced in parliament on Monday evening, with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana expected to confirm energy subsidies and raise cost of living allowances.

The budget comes at a time of global uncertainty sparked by persistently high rates of inflation, war in Ukraine and supply chain woes that persist from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has made it clear that there will be no new taxes announced. The 2023 budget, he said, would reflect the government's "social spirit".

Follow events with our live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Budget 2023 live blog

Looking to buy your first home?

7.46pm You may want to read more about those first-time buyer incentives here.

A slowing economy

7.44pm Tourism did better than expected this year, Caruana says, with gaming, manufacturing and some other sectors also doing well.

But international pressures will weigh down the local economy, he adds.

The economy will grow by around 3.5% in real terms next year, with private consumption rising about around 4%. Government expects investment to increase by 5.9%.

The unemployment rate will most likely hover at around 3.1 %, the minister says, with inflation moderating to 3.7%.

Public finances

7.40pm Caruana is now onto the next chapter of this year’s budget speech, which focuses on government finances.

He will now discuss GDP growth rates (and targets), the national deficit and debt, among other things.

Stipends to increase

7.37pm Here's one we missed earlier: student stipends are to rise by €50 a year, the minister says. The increase follows a larger boost of 10% introduced last year.

The increase is in line with the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto, which promised students a 15% increase over the course of this legislature.

Read more about it here.

Property incentives

7.35pm A PL electoral promise to give first-time buyers a €10,000 grant will kick in this year, Caruana says. The measure will apply to all first-time buyers, provided their property costs under €500,000 and will be back-dated to January 1 of this year.

A scheme intended to help buyers pay for their mortgage deposit is to be broadened to properties valued up to €225,000, up from €175,000.

Caruana acknowledges this is a fairer reflection of market prices.

Disability benefits

7.28pm We’re onto a section in which Caruana is presenting a series of benefits focused on those with a disability.

There are too many different ones – and he is reading too fast -for us to list them all here - but they range from tax credits for therapy sessions, to a €4.2m programme to introduce personal assistants for people with a disability, to subsidies to buy cars equipped for wheelchair users.

Carers will also get social security payment credits and the law will be changed to make it easier for cohabiting couples in which one person has a disability to have the other registered as a carer.

Carers’ grant increases

7.27pm There’s a massive increase in grants for parents who quit work to look after their disabled children.

Rather than the €500 yearly grant they received this year, they will now receive €4,500 a year, divided into four payments.

The PL has promised to increase the grant to half the minimum wage, Caruana notes.

Difficulty allowances for schools

7.25pm Last year, Caruana announced plans to give school principals €10,000 a year to allocate to children from financially challenged families. The grant came into effect some months ago.

Now he says that the grant will be modified: schools in larger catchment areas, or in lower-income areas, will receive more.

Allowances for fostering and coeliac patients

7.24pm Allowances for fostering will from now on be tapered to end gradually, rather than abruptly the moment the fostering takes place.

And there will also be a benefit for coeliac patients, equivalent to €20.

Children's allowance up by €90

7.23pm Children’s allowance is to rise by €90 per child. The Labour Party had made such increases part of its electoral manifesto.

Caruana says this year’s increase will cost taxpayers €5.6 million and impact 41,000 families.

Those million-euro injustices

7.22pm The government continues its age-old tradition of allocating millions to fix ‘injustices’ workers in state entities suffered in the past.

This time round, it’s allocating €10 million in total to that end.

Caruana boasts that the government will have forked out €83.5 million for such purposes between 2017 and 2023.

More about 'COLA plus'

7.21pm We've got the 'COLA plus' covered in greater detail here.

Boosts to non-contributory pensions

7.20pm Retirees who do not qualify for a contributory pension are to receive an additional €50 a year.

Those with fewer than five years’ worth of contributions will receive €450 a year.

Those with between five and 10 years’ worth of contributions will get €550.

Social security payments for mental health issues

7.19pm Anyone aged 18-30 who misses up to two years of work due to a mental-health-related issue is to get those social security payments covered by the state.

Applicants will need to prove that they received psychiatric care during that time.

More on pensions

7.17pm The non-taxable ceiling on pensions is to rise to reflect the increase in pensions, Carauana said. It will now stand at €14,968.

And 56,000 additional pensioners are to receive cost of living bonuses that reach up to €1.50 a week this year. This is a continuation of a measure announced last year.

Service pensions are to get €200 added to their social security exemption capping. It will now stand at €3,266 a year.

Pensions for widows and widowers will continue to creep upwards to match that of their deceased spouse. Increases will reach up to €3.54 a week.

'COLA plus' before Christmas

7.13pm A new mechanism intended to help low-income people cope with the rising cost of living will, Caruana says, see 80,000 such people receive a cheque at home.

The average grant will be of €300, he says, and grants will be means-based.

Caruana said eligible people will receive a cheque in the post “before this Christmas”.

This measure will cost around €10 million.

Caruana had first announced this mechanism well over a year ago, and there was some expectation that it would be announced during last year’s budget. Negotiations with social partners pushed that forward, though, to this year’s event.

Pensions to rise by €12.50 a week

7.12pm Pensioners are to get a €12.50-a-week increase, equivalent to €650 a year. It’s the eighth year in a row that pensions have increased, Caruana tells MPs.

That’s a huge weekly increase, but remember that it includes the record COLA increase triggered by record levels of inflation.

The increase will cost around €65 million to finance, given that there are around 100,000 eligible pensioners.

Read more about pensions measures here.

COLA of €9.90 a week

7.10pm As Times of Malta had exclusively revealed back in August, this year’s Cost-of-Living-Adjustment will be of €9.90.

The COLA, which is paid to all workers, is automatically calculated based on inflation and cost of living indicators.

Caruana said it would be a massive €25 a week if subsidies were not in place.

It appears the government has disregarded employers’ calls to set minimum and maximum COLA rates, as well the business lobby’s push for some workers to be excluded from the increase.

That €600m figure confirmed

7.02pm Caruana confirms that subsidising energy and cereals will cost around €600 million next year. That's €70,000 an hour and around 10% of all government's recurrent expenditure, the minister says.

Keep in mind, however, that the €600 million figure is just an estimate. It might end up costing more if energy prices rise further, or less if they drop to more moderate levels.

More about those subsidies

6.52pm Caruana is still speaking about the thinking behind the government's push to cushion energy prices.

Had energy prices not been subsidised, Caruana tells MPs, bills would have shot up by 130%.

“For every €100 owed, people would have had to pay around €230,” he says.

Setting the scene

6.43pm As is tradition, the first part of the speech sets the scene. Caruana speaks about the global challenges the country faces, the war in Ukraine and rising prices.

“The last time energy prices were raised in this country, the economy collapsed,” he says.

The minister recalls how Enemalta had, at the time, raised an additional €100 million by raising tariffs.

"Today, we are absorbing a hit six times bigger, and we're not asking people for a single euro," he says.

The minister has effectively confirmed that subsidising energy prices will suck around €600m out of government coffers next year.

Finance Minister presents motion

6.34pm The Finance Minister has handed the president’s message to Speaker Anglu Farrugia, who now reads it out. It marks the start of today’s budget event.

Caruana then presents the budget 2023 motion, which is seconded by Byron Camilleri.

And now the finance minister can begin his speech.

About that red briefcase

6.15pm The finance minister unveiled a new budget briefcase today, breaking from the traditional black one used in previous years.

Here's more about this flashy new addition to the annual budget speech - it looks like Caruana may have spent a pretty penny on it.

Read: Malta nods to British past with pillar-box red budget briefcase

Welcome

6.10pm Good evening and welcome to this year’s budget blog. We’ll be takin g you through the Budget 2023 speech – and its key measures, of course – as Finance Minister Clyde Caruana unveils them.

Caruana, shiny new red briefcase in hand, visited President George Vella earlier today to present the budget document to him, before proceeding to parliament in Valletta.

He's now inside the parliament building.

We expect him to start the budget speech at around 6.30pm.