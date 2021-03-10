Men facing charges in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop return to court on Wednesday morning as the compilation of evidence against them continues.



Ta’ Maksar brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio face a litany of charges for their alleged involvement in the two separate murders but are all pleading not guilty to charges.



Prosecutors say Robert Agius and Jamie Vella supplied the bomb that was used to kill Caruana Galizia, with the court hearing on Tuesday that the police have first-hand testimony of that from Vince Muscat, who admitted to the murder as part of a plea deal.



Muscat has also admitted to being involved in the 2015 murder of Chircop and has told investigators that the Agius brothers ordered the hit, with himself, Vella and Degiorgio executing it.

Statements given to the police

9.02am Arnaud also presents other evidence - statements given by Adrian Agius when he was interrogated following Chircop’s murder in 2017, and others given Jamie Vella and Robert Agius to the police back in December 2017.



Vella and the Agius brothers were among the 10 people arrested when the police raided a potato shed in Marsa. Three of the 10 ended up being charged with Caruana Galizia’s murder – George Degiorgio, his brother Alfred and Vince Muscat, whose evidence is key in this case.

Who are the lawyers?

8.57am Reminder: The Caruana Galizia is represented by Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia.



The Chircop family is represented by Vincent Galea.



The Agius brothers and Jamie Vella are represented by Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin. George Degiorgio is represented by William Chetcuti.



Superintendent Arnaud is leading the prosecution.

The Chircop's lawyer, Vincent Galea, is assured he will get a copy of Arnaud's notes. It seems there aren't enough copies to go round.

Arnaud presents notes

8.55am Superintendent Keith Arnaud presents the court with some notes he referred to during yesterday’s testimony – typed up notes regarding the Chircop murder and handwritten ones concerning that of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Koħħu's lawyer in court

8.52am There’s one additional lawyer in court today: Vince Muscat’s legal representative, Marc Sant.

Court session begins

8.50am Magistrate Farrugia Frendo enters the courtroom and the case can begin. All four accused men are in the dock, with Jamie Vella again in white PPE, as a COVID-19 precaution [Vella was recovering from the virus when he was arrested late last month].

Hall 22

8.45am Today’s court hearing, like yesterday’s, will be held in hall 22, which is large enough to host the parties, armed guards and journalists without them having to remain in overly close quarters.

What happened yesterday?

8.40am Superintendent Keith Arnaud spent more than three hours testifying on Tuesday, taking the court over details the police have gleaned about the murders of Caruana Galizia and Chircop.

The court heard how the alleged Caruana Galizia killers were given a car just like hers to practice picking its lock and were given the bomb and shown how to use it by Robert Agius and Vella.

It also heard details of how Chircop's murder was allegedly planned and carried out, with the Agius brothers supplying the weapons, Vella firing the shots and Degiorgio driving the getaway car.

Much of that information has been supplied by Vince Muscat, who has agreed to testify in exchange for a 15-year sentence in the Caruana Galizia case and presidential pardon in the Chircop one.

Read all about Tuesday's evidence in court.

Welcome

8.30am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. It's the second consecutive day in court for this case, which began in earnest yesterday after an initial hearing focused on the recusal of magistrate Nadine Lia.

Lia accepted that request and the case is now being presided by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.