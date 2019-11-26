Malta woke up on Tuesday to news that the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri was being questioned by the police and had resigned... as businessman Yorgen Fenech remains in police custody in connection with Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder in 2017. Within hours, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi had also quit and Economy Minister Chris Cardona had 'suspended himself'.

We'll be updating this blog with events as they happen. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live updates

Parliament suspended as MPs have to be restrained

4.30pm It's very heated in parliament. Opposition MPs cried out "mafia" as the Prime Minister walked in, prompting Labour MPs Carmelo Abela and Anthony Agius Decelis to cross the floor in anger.

They had to be restrained by security, we are told.

YORGEN FENECH GETS BAIL... AGAIN

4.11pm Yorgen Fenech gets police bail for the third time, 48 hours after his arrest. His lawyers are insisting that he gets a presidential pardon. It is not clear what is holding up the prosecution.

Delia wants a vote

4.05pm PN leader Adrian Delia has called on the President of the Republic to ascertain whether the Prime Minister still enjoys the support of the majority of the House of Representatives. The call comes a day after Muscat won unanimous backing in his group. And Labour do have a few seats to spare in parliament.

Muscat to stay put, sources say

3.59pm Keith Schembri is out. Konrad Mizzi is out. Chris Cardona is (sort of) out. Many will be wondering whether the Prime Minister will be next.

But our sources say Joseph Muscat is staying put. Recall that Dr Muscat called - and unanimously won - a secret confidence vote among Labour MPs just yesterday.

Konrad Mizzi's rise and fall

3.55pm He rose like a star, and crashed like one too. Read our profile piece about the man who just six years ago was dubbed Labour's 'star candidate'.

Chris Cardona suspends himself

3.30pm Economy Minister Chris Cardona, who was questioned by the police over the weekend, has suspended himself.

A government spokesman said Dr Cardona had done so until ongoing investigations were concluded.

'Barra'

3.20pm Activists outside Castille yelled 'barra, korrott' ['get out, you're corrupt'] as Dr Mizzi said he was resigning because he felt it was his duty to do so in the current political climate.

That's quite a change of tone from Monday, when Dr Mizzi was telling reporters "I stand tall".

Konrad Mizzi walks out of Castille. Photo:Matthew Mirabelli

Konrad Mizzi has resigned

3.13pm Konrad Mizzi has resigned as minister. He is currently speaking to reporters outside Castille.

'Expect news'

3pm Sources tell us there will be announcements made after the Cabinet meeting now running in its fifth hour. We are expecting news of resignation/s.

Blame the interconnector

2.50pm Were you affected by the (17) blackout? Let us know by emailing us at newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Enemalta has blamed the undersea interconnector and said problems were on the Sicily side of it. We'll have a full story up soon.

Meanwhile, sources tell us ministers are wrapping up their mammoth Cabinet session.

Massive power cut

2.40pm A widespread power cut has swept across much of Malta. The jokes write themselves, really.

Clarion call for University students

2.16pm The University students' union, KSU, says its members will be attending tonight's protest outside Castille, and they want other students to join them.

"The people are the ultimate safeguard in a democracy," they say.

Business lobby's strong statement

2.05pm The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has issued a rather strong statement about the state of business in Malta. It says the probe has brought to the fore the extent to which criminal activity had infiltrated the circles of power, and operated unperturbed for years.

"As representatives of the business community, we disassociate ourselves from all those who use business as a shield for criminal activity," it says.

The clock is ticking

2pm Unless Yorgen Fenech is arraigned in the coming three hours he would have to be given police bail again, as 48 hours would have transpired since his arrest. He is insisting on a presidential pardon to name others in the crime. That is Joseph Muscat's call to make, on advice of the police commissioner and attorney general.

Legal advice

1.54pm Top lawyer Stefano Filletti was spotted outside police headquarters a few minutes ago. He is believed to be representing someone in this case - though at this stage it remains unclear who.

Stefano Filletti (right) outside the police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

NGO joins calls for resignation

1.50pm Human rights organisation Aditus says the country can only start healing with the immediate resignation of Joseph Muscat.

"The doubts which emerged from the probe damage the integrity of the Office of the Prime Minister and the only way for the office and, consequently, the nation, to be protected from further damage is for Joseph Muscat to resign with immediate effect," it said in a statement.

Stage is set

1.31pm Activists are setting up a stage right outside the Prime Minister's office at Castille - as Energy Minister Joe Mizzi is spotted catching a peek.

Activists set up a stage ahead of a protest on Tuesday evening. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Minister Joe Mizzi looks out of a window at the Auberge de Castille. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

'I will speak after Cabinet'

1.27pm Konrad Mizzi was in no mood to chat as he walked. He says he will speak to reporters after a Cabinet meeting and ignores questions about whether or not he has resigned.

Konrad Mizzi outside the law courts.

Konrad Mizzi spared €250

1.22pm From the law courts: Konrad Mizzi has been spared a €250 fine after making it - albeit late - to testify in a case concerning the hospitals privatisation deal.

The minister walked out of court and is being chased by reporters as he walks to his ministry, where he enters a ministerial car and is whisked away.

Lunchtime recap

1.08pm Here's a quick run-through of events today:

Keith Schembri is being questioned by investigators working on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case and has resigned as OPM chief of staff.





is being questioned by investigators working on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case and has resigned as OPM chief of staff. Yorgen Fenech has linked Mr Schembri to other corruption deals and has said he will provide more information if he is granted a pardon.





has linked Mr Schembri to other corruption deals and has said he will provide more information if he is granted a pardon. Cabinet ministers are meeting at Castille, and sources tell us it is a turbulent affair and to "expect developments". Minister Joe Mizzi looks on from the Cabinet room onto the movements in Castille Square. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

ministers are meeting at Castille, and sources tell us it is a turbulent affair and to "expect developments". Konrad Mizzi rushed out of the cabinet meeting to court to testify after getting word that a court had fined him €250 and ordered that he be brought there under arrest.

rushed out of the cabinet meeting to court to testify after getting word that a court had fined him €250 and ordered that he be brought there under arrest. Civil society groups are preparing to protest outside Castille tonight. Some are already setting up, six hours before the scheduled event.

MEP Miriam Dalli reacts

1.03pm Labour MEP Miriam Dalli spoken out for the first time since this scandal erupted last week. It's a Facebook post written in the sort of couched language so many politicians are fond of.

"The decisions that have to be taken, must be taken," she says. "The entire truth must emerge and this chapter closed, for the country to move forward.

Police cars at Keith Schembri's home

12.53pm Plenty of activity at Santa Marija estate, where Mr Schembri lives.

Police cars seen outside Keith Schembri's house. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Cars seen exiting police HQ

12.51pm At least four vehicles - three police squad cars and an unmarked white van - left police headquarters at around 12.45pm. Our reporter spotted a man huddled over in the back seat of one of the cars, as he tried to shield himself from view.

EPP boss speaks out

12.45pm EPP president Manfred Weber says Joseph Muscat faces a lot of questions now and must assume political responsibility over his "close" staff members.

OPM - just cruising?

12.38pm Our man at the police depot just noticed an unusual vehicle driving around the Floriana police headquarters.

Police swoop in on Schembri's house

12.30pm Police have been seen going inside Keith Schembri's house in Mellieħa. Witnesses said they saw police seizing items from his house.

Konrad Mizzi fined for contempt of court

12.20pm While Dr Mizzi battles for his political future, the courts have fined him for €250 for having failed to show up to testify in case concerning the Vitals healthcare privatisation deal.

The minister was due to appear before Judge Francesco Depasquale.

That's not all - the judge has ordered the court to issue an arrest warrant for him to be brought to testify.

At 12.25pm he was seen leaving Castille to go testify.

"We are in the middle of a cabinet session and I will be giving comments later," he told our reporter outside.

We'll have a full story about that available shortly.

Konrad Mizzi leaving the Cabinet meeting.

Cabinet meeting

12.15pm: We've been informed that there will be "developments" from the Cabinet meeting currently under way. A number of ministers have made it clear that Konrad Mizzi has to go.

Delia speaks: Muscat must go

11.54am Opposition leader Adrian Delia is giving his reaction to Tuesday's news.

The man filling Keith Schembri's OPM boots

11.40am Joseph Muscat said Mark Farrugia would now serve as his chief of staff. Farrugia was Schembri's deputy and has a long history of working within Labour ranks.

You might remember Farrugia as the man pictured alongside Schembri in that (in)famous photo Schembri posted shortly after the 2017 electoral victory.

Read more about the OPM's new chief of staff here.

Keith Schembri with his deputy - and now replacement - Mark Farrugia.

Caruana Galizia family reacts

11.33am The Caruana Galizia family have accused Keith Schembri of “wide-ranging and long-running” criminal activity and said that authorities now have to prosecute him “immediately”.



Read the family’s statement in full.

Uncertainty over Fenech arraignment and pardon

11.27am Yorgen Fenech is requesting a pardon to tell all about the murder. This could determine the timing of his arraignment. According to law, a suspect has to be arraigned within 48 hours of arrest. Mr Fenech was rearrested for a third time on Sunday. He could be given police bail by 4.30pm today.

Prosecute Schembri, family says

11.20am In a statement, Caruana Galizia's family urged the authorities to immediately prosecute Schembri for his "wide-ranging and long-running criminal activity".

Who is Keith Schembri?

11.20am Keith Schembri was the veiled hand of power behind Joseph Muscat. It was quite the rise for a man who was a relative unknown in political circles until the early 2010s.

Read our profile about the rise and fall of Keith Schembri.

Wednesday evening protest outside Castille

11.10am: Civil society activists had called a protest for Wednesday evening.



Instead, they've moved a planned protest forward to tonight and will be meeting outside Castille at 7pm. It comes just a day after hundreds braved the wind and rain to protest outside parliament.

11am: We're informed that several journalists are stationed outside the police headquarters, including from major international organisations.

Ministers meet

9.35am: Cabinet meeting is under way. The political crisis has been sparked by the arrest of Yorgen Fenech and middleman Melvin Theuma.

Schembri quits as chief of staff

9.30am: Joseph Muscat says Keith Schembri has stepped down from his role as chief of staff at the OPM. Mr Schembri was known as the architect behind Labour's rise to power in 2013.

Schembri called in for police questioning

7.30am: Reports that Keith Schembri has been called in for questioning by the police. According to sources, Mr Schembri was mentioned in recordings between Fenech and suspected Daphne Caruana Galizia murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma, sources said.

7am: Police say investigators continued to interrogate 'other' people in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.