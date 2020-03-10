Coronavirus has sparked drastic measures across the world. Four cases have so far been confirmed in Malta. We're bringing you live updates as the day proceeds.

Questions, no hysteria

10.15am We are receiving several questions from readers which we will be compiling and answering shortly after seeking information and expert advice.

The authorities have consistently urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation, especially through social media. And so say all of us. It doesn't help to add to hysteria and conspiracy theories when the experts are trying to deal with the issue.

Hand sanitizers out of stock

9.55am We are getting reports from many readers that hand sanitizers are out of stock from many shops and pharmacies. They have flown off shelve stores as individuals and businesses stock up on supplies to protect them against coronavirus infection.

Public health experts advise that cleaning your hands with either soap and water, or an alcohol-based solution, is one of the best ways to avoid infection.

Some sellers have jacked up their prices in stores and online to make a quick buck off the panic mode.

Scenes from a deserted city

9.45am Pictures are being sent by news agencies showing the surreal situation in public squares in normally vibrant Italy. The Italian Prime Minister announced an unprecedented nationwide lockdown on Monday night to contain the spread of the virus.

A general view shows the deserted Michelangelo's square on Capitoline Hill (Campidoglio) in Rome.

A woman wearing a respiratory mask walks past the Altare della Patria - Vittorio Emanuele II monument on Piazza Venezia in downtown Rome.

Absent teachers

9.45am We are receiving reports from parents that teachers in a number of schools have not reported for work.

Teachers' unions urged its members not to succumb to “unnecessary panic and alarmism” and to verify any information prior to acting inappropriately.

Unions have issued strong directives to prevent the potential spread of the virus, including refusing to assign and correct homework to sick students, refusing to keep sick students in class and not attending mass gatherings such as mass or school assemblies.

The Prime Minister said there are no plans for schools to close their doors.

Lost in translation

9.30am We're receiving several messages from non-Maltese residing on the island requesting updates in English. All of the authorities' statements on the virus so far have been in Maltese. Considering there are tens of thousands of foreigners living in the island, it would help to disseminate information in English as well.

Your questions answered

9.20am Over the past days, we've received hundreds of questions from readers about the virus. Vanessa Conneely and Florian Wassmann have compiled some answers to the more common concerns. You can read the story here.

Patient 4

9.10am The health authorities have just given details about the fourth patient found with coronavirus in Malta. He is a 49-year-old foreign national who resides in Malta. He had visited Treviso on February 23 and returned to Malta on February 27. He developed fever on March 5.

Public Health superintendent Charmaine Gauci said hundreds of other tests have proven negative.

You can read Claire Caruana's report here.

Travel ban to Italy

9am Good morning. For the next hours, we will bring you coverage of the global coronavirus outbreak, focusing especially on any developments in Malta.

In case you missed it, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced early this morning that all travel by air and sea between Malta and Italy has been banned with immediate effect.

The most dramatic news is coming out of Italy where about 60 million people are waking up to their first day in lockdown. The unprecedented decision comes as the country's death toll jumped to 463, making it the biggest virus hotspot outside China.