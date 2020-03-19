It's a different kind of feast of St Joseph on Thursday as Malta joins the world to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

More ITU, COVID-19 beds opening in Malta

8.25am Health Minister Chris Fearne just told Times of Malta that a four-pronged strategy is currently in place:

1. Testing and containing. More than 300 tests were carried out on Wednesday. A second lab will open at Mater Dei on Thursday to deal with increased testing.

2. Plan and prepare for the expected increase in numbers. More ITU and Covid beds are opening.

3. Protecting healthcare workers. Protective clothing is available and staff continues to be trained in its use.

4. Social distancing. This is essential and is the fulcrum upon which the outcome of this pandemic will turn.

"My appeal today - a public holiday - is for each and every one of use to do our part and avoid as much social contact as possible. Look after your loved ones, phone them, Skype them ... but avoid crowds.”

Listen to the children

8.20am Many have been attaching messages of optimism and advice from their balconies and windows to try to contain coronavirus. Children seem to be taking the lead.

Our cartoonist Steve Bonello shot these messages pinned to balconies and doors in Attard.

Disappointing measures, says Chamber

8am In a bid to fight the economic devastastion caused by the virus, on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Robert Abela unveiled a package which includes €700 million in tax deferrals, €900 million in loan guarantees, and a €210 million injection to assist the economy, which includes €35 million to health authorities to fight COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, the Chamber of Commerce said it found the measures "very disappointing" and well short of what it had called for and warned there would still be job losses.

Malta as you've never seen it before

7.40am Our photographer Mark Zammit Cordina shot this incredible picture of Valletta's City Gate on Wednesday. The thriving entrance to the city was practically devoid of people as the vast majority chose to abide by the health authorities' advice to stay home.

His picture graces today's print edition of Times of Malta.

Similar scenes were witnessed in normally busy towns like Sliema and Birkirkara.

Highlights from Wednesday

7.30am The government announced a €1.8 billion aid package for businesses and families on Wednesday.

Malta confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases.

Italy reported its highest one-day death toll. A study released on Thursday found that more than 99 per cent of all those who died of the virus in Italy had pre-existing medical conditions.

The Sicilian port authorities refused to allow passengers to dock a catamaran bound for Malta.

The Eurovision song contest is among the major international events cancelled.

You can read our online editor Bertrand Borg's marathon live blog on Wednesday here.

General information

If you are stuck abroad and need help to return to Malta, dial +356 22042200.

If you are in quarantine and need food or medicine, dial +356 21411411.

If you have questions about the impact of the coronavirus, dial 25981000.

If you have questions about measures for hotels and tourists, dial 21692447.

If you are an older citizen and need help at home, dial 25903030.