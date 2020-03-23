The vast majority of shops will remain closed on Monday as Malta beefs up its measures to fight coronavirus.

Clubber fined €30,700 for quarantine breaches in Taiwan

8.45pm A man in Taiwan has been fined Tw$1 million (€30,700) because he skipped quarantine to go clubbing.

The unnamed man was supposed to be in self-isolation after returning from Southeast Asia. Instead, he was caught partying in Taipei during a routine police check at a nightclub on Sunday.

Authorities slapped him with the maximum fine possible because his night out was deemed "malicious".

In Malta, quarantine breakers are fined €3,000 for each breach. Some say that is not enough, and say those caught breaking the law should be jailed.

Ghost towns

8.35am Once again, Malta's streets have been emptied of traffic as tens of thousands choose to stay indoors, others are working from home.

Playgrounds have been closed, shopping malls are locked and... who'd ever have thought of seeing Paceville devoid of people on a Sunday night?

Playgrounds have been closed as a precaution. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Pacevill on Sunday night. Photo: Gordon Watson

COVID-19 around the world

8.30am Malta registered 17 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday, which means until now there are 90 known cases.

On Monday morning, there were almost 340,000 coronavirus cases around the world. A total of 14,700 had died, more than 99,000 people have recovered. 215,450 have a mild condition.

Closed until further notice

8.20am Several shops, which are deemed "non-essential" have been forced to remain shut until further notice to avoid the possibility of crowds gathering. Health Minister Chris Fearne gave details on Sunday.

The shops which have to close are those whose main business relate to the sale of clothing, sportswear, jewellery, handbags and leather goods, costume jewellery and accessories, footwear, non-prescription eyewear, perfumeries, beauty products, haberdasheries, soft furnishings, household appliances, souvenirs, discounted items, luggage, toys, hobbies, furniture, florists and vaping.

Any shops or outlets not obeying the order will face with a €3,000 fine.

We will keep you updated with whatever's happening in Malta and overseas to try to deal with the virus which has killed thousands.